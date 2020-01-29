Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) Director Acquires C$19,500.00 in Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 39,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,824,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$912,356.50.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 11,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 43,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$21,750.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 50,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 10,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 10,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 24,500 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

GR stock remained flat at $C$0.70 on Wednesday. 16,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,814. Great Atlantic Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

