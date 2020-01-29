Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 465,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael C. Speller bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam M. Kleinman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,430.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

