Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Update

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 73,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $838.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other news, Director Larry D. Frazier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $76,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,575 shares of company stock worth $464,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

