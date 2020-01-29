Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.89.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.58. 108,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,780. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 12.29. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.34.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$14.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

