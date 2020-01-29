Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

NYSE:GWB opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

