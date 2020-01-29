Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

GWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

NYSE GWB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

