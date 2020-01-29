Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Green Dot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

