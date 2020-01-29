GreenMed Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.03086184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00192233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

