Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 10,099 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teradyne stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.02. 2,232,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,437. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 735,109 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,417,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 311,810 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,585,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 263,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 245,840 shares in the last quarter.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

