GridCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, SouthXchange and OpenLedger DEX. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $2,100.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,151,267 coins and its circulating supply is 397,498,235 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

