Group 1 Automotive (GPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GPI opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $110.11.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.