Guider (GDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Guider has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $12,516.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

