Gulden (NLG) Market Capitalization Tops $9.07 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $48,957.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nocks, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and GuldenTrader.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00640427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007367 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000518 BTC.

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 504,710,627 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Nocks, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, YoBit, Bittrex and GuldenTrader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

