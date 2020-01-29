Guy Cavet Sells 10,000 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Guy Cavet sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guy Cavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. 167,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,419. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atreca by 261.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Atreca in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atreca in the third quarter worth $234,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

