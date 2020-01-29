GXChain (GXC) Price Up 5.8% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. GXChain has a market cap of $29.38 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, DragonEX, Gate.io and Binance. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016789 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bit-Z, Huobi, QBTC, DragonEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

