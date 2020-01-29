Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 439,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

