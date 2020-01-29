Happycoin (HPC) Price Down 42.8% This Week

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.01315949 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000881 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

