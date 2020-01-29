Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) to Issue GBX 2.70 Dividend

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Hargreaves Services stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 315 ($4.14). The company had a trading volume of 33,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260. Hargreaves Services has a twelve month low of GBX 217.80 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 320 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $101.64 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43.

In related news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham bought 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £41,325 ($54,360.69).

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

