Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOG. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.