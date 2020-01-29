Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOG. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

