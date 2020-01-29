Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 131,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,226,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $25,887.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at $804,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,002 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.97% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

