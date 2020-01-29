Harsco (HSC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Harsco (NYSE: HSC):

1/24/2020 – Harsco had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Harsco had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Harsco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. “

1/15/2020 – Harsco had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Harsco was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Harsco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. “

12/25/2019 – Harsco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. “

12/21/2019 – Harsco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Harsco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. “

12/4/2019 – Harsco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. “

HSC opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Harsco by 24.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Harsco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 45.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

