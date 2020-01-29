Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.81% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $178,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,456,000 after acquiring an additional 89,832 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,103. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

