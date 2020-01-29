HashCoin (HSC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $562.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. HashCoin has a market cap of $789,815.00 and approximately $562.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.06 or 0.05657697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128541 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002836 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

