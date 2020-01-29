Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€109.00” Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €109.00 ($126.74) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €130.91 ($152.22).

ETR CON traded down €0.52 ($0.60) on Wednesday, reaching €103.78 ($120.67). The company had a trading volume of 419,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is €114.72 and its 200-day moving average is €117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. Continental has a 1-year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 1-year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.63.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

