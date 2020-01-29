Haynes International (HAYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. 24,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.62 million, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other Haynes International news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $500,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at $789,851.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.