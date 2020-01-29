HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bitlish, HitBTC, Mercatox and Exmo. HBZ coin has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $44,244.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare,

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Mercatox, Bitlish and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

