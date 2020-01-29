HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Short Interest Update

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Shares of HCHC stock remained flat at $$2.79 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 530,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,958. HC2 has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HC2 will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

HCHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in HC2 in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HC2 by 31.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in HC2 in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

