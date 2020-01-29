HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,611 shares of company stock worth $6,066,609. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,073,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 88.9% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 3,368,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. ICON Advisers increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 342.3% in the third quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Company increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Company now owns 193,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.