HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 1.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

