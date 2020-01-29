Head to Head Analysis: BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) versus Kopin (OTCMKTS:KOPN)

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BE Semiconductor Industrs alerts:

28.0% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Kopin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $620.33 million 5.43 $160.92 million N/A N/A Kopin $24.47 million 1.60 -$35.87 million ($0.48) -0.96

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin.

Volatility and Risk

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BE Semiconductor Industrs and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kopin has a consensus target price of $1.76, suggesting a potential upside of 282.61%. Given Kopin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 19.73% 21.64% 9.63% Kopin -116.39% -69.67% -51.34%

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Kopin on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company's products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.