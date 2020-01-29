Head to Head Analysis: Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) versus Barings Corporate Investors (NASDAQ:MCI)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Barings Corporate Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 6.16 $19.87 million $0.84 12.04 Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Corporate Investors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gladstone Capital and Barings Corporate Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50 Barings Corporate Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.92%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Barings Corporate Investors.

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings Corporate Investors has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Barings Corporate Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 39.71% 10.26% 5.87% Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Barings Corporate Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Barings Corporate Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Barings Corporate Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gladstone Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Barings Corporate Investors on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations. The fund also invests in marketable investment grade debt securities, other marketable debt securities, and marketable common stocks. It was formerly known as Babson Capital Corporate Investors. Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust was formed in 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

