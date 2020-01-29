Head to Head Comparison: RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) versus Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman 8.76% 30.47% 5.59% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of RISE Education Cayman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

RISE Education Cayman has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Hailiang Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $184.99 million 2.03 $20.79 million $0.40 16.50 Hailiang Education Group $218.36 million 8.16 $42.99 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than RISE Education Cayman.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RISE Education Cayman and Hailiang Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RISE Education Cayman currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Given RISE Education Cayman’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RISE Education Cayman is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats Hailiang Education Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 270 learning centers comprising 64 self-owned centers and 206 franchised learning centers across 85 cities in the People's Republic of China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

