Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 299,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,711. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.60.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

