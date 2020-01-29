HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 43.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 1,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,327. The company has a market capitalization of $846.37 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.