HeartBout Market Cap Hits $119,222.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. HeartBout has a market cap of $119,222.00 and approximately $4,153.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.03140204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

