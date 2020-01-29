Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 19,665 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 2.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,055.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 304,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 278,598 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 178,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 141,576 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 323,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 126,304 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 832,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,640,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.