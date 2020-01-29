Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF comprises about 2.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned about 4.12% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.