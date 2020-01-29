Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,201. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.64 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

