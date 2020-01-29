HedgeTrade One Day Volume Reaches $912,807.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $745.02 million and approximately $912,807.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00027587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006622 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003533 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024973 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

