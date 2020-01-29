Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €0.95 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been given a €0.95 ($1.10) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HDD. Warburg Research set a €0.95 ($1.10) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €1.00 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €1.25 ($1.45).

Shares of ETR HDD traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €0.93 ($1.09). The company had a trading volume of 644,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €1.12 and its 200-day moving average is €1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62. The stock has a market cap of $265.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52 week low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of €1.97 ($2.29).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

