Helium (HLM) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market capitalization of $157,076.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Helium

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,594,013 coins and its circulating supply is 12,245,633 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

