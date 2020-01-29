HelloGold Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $232,157.00 and $217.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.09 or 0.03167762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HelloGold was first traded on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

