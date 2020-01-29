Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC (LON:HSL) Plans GBX 7 Dividend

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC (LON:HSL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,082 ($14.23). The stock had a trading volume of 84,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,050.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 913.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.27 million and a PE ratio of -16.22. Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst has a 12 month low of GBX 8.64 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,102 ($14.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

