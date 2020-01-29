Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,811,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Herc by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,960,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 139,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Herc has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.38.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

