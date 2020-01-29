Heritage Commerce’s (HTBK) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTBK. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 74,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,997. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 156,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 219,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

