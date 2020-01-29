Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,881 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Herman Miller worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth $2,448,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 33.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 107,674 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Sidoti cut their target price on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

