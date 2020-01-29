Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.18.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

