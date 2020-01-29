Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.59% of Hershey worth $180,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hershey by 38.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 265,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hershey by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 152,588 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.94.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

