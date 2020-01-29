Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

NYSE HES opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.97 and a beta of 2.02. Hess has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Get Hess alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.